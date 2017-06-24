FORT MYERS – A small plane crashes into a building Saturday, June 24th, at Chico’s Corporate Headquarters in Fort Myers, killing one person.

A security camera captured the plane flipping as it hits the building, then bursting into flames. Authorities say the crash killed one of two people on board.

Officials say the plane was in the process of taking off from a nearby airport when it crashed into a day care center at Chico’s Headquarters. No one was in the day care at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board says there was a post-accident fire and they’re still determining the cause of the crash.