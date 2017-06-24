SARASOTA – To the world, he’s an ESPN sportscaster. To his grand kids, “we all call him Papa.”

Jake, Connor and Ava Krug are all superstars in their own right. Jake ranking 40 in the country in Boys 14 tennis and his twin brother Connor ranking 14.

Ava ranks 18 in Girls 12.

“I feel really happy and just proud.”

Their coach, Lance Luciani, says the kids started playing tennis late but their work ethic makes up for it.

“I love people who compete and hate to lose.”

Tennis is in their blood. Their mom, Sherri Vitale, earned a tennis scholarship at Notre Dame. Now it’s the kids’ turn.

“I didn’t even have that expectation, because I started off with other sports, but I gradated toward tennis when I got older.”

Having two former collegiate athletes as parents makes Jake’s work harder toward his goal.

“I think it’s a blessing. I don’t really feel the pressure with my parents, it’s more encouragement having them be such great athletes themselves.”

Dickie V shares their passion for tennis, playing every morning in Lakewood Ranch. As proud as he is of his grand kids athletics, he’s more concerned with their attitude and character.

“He just tells us tips.”

“He teaches us more about life than he does sports.”

Don’t get Connor wrong, he knows Papa can teach him a thing or two about tennis.

When the Krugs aren’t on the court, they’re hanging out with cousins Sydney and Ryan who also excel in sports.

“Just like a normal kid, go to the movies, we go to like all these fun places.”

Wisdom runs in the family. As Dickie V says, it’s not all about winning the game. It’s about winning the game of life.

“When you’re down, you gotta always fight back, it’s kind of like life, when things aren’t going well you get up and keep moving.”