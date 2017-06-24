SARASOTA – We’re known as the Sunshine State, great for tourism but bad for your skin. Florida resident Stefani Schuetz experienced this first hand, contracting melanoma at age 25.

Her diagnosis made it difficult to do what she loved, running, a sport usually done in the sun. She realized not very much sun-protected performance clothing existed, inspiring her to create products designed to protect skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Scheutz says melanoma is overlooked too much and should be paid more attention to, especially in a state like Florida.

“It’s the number one cancer killer for women my age and no one talks about it. And that’s very important to me that people understand how serious it is. It’s not just skin cancer it can kill you.”

She says she hopes athletes will start paying more attention to how much sun their skin is exposed to. These products, covering up more of the body, are designed to help reduce the risk of melanoma and other skin cancers.