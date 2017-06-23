MANATEE COUNTY-Two men in ski masks and armed with handguns robbed a McDonald’s early Friday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The men entered the restaurant located at the 600 block of 67th St. Circle E. in east Manatee County around 3:10 a.m. and demanded money from the safe. As one of the suspects took the manager to the safe, the other forced two other people to the ground, telling them to give him their valuables.

The men then fled the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash and have not been found. No one was injured.