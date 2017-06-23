Westfield Sarasota Square is losing Sears just months after its bid farewell to its Macy’s.

Business Insider reported on Thursday that 20 more stores were closing in addition to the 245 that already were slated to shut later this year.

According to the Herald Tribune, The Sarasota County store was the only Florida location on the list.

Sears also has a store in Bradenton at DeSoto Square Mall and in Charlotte County at Port Charlotte Town Center.

Once Sears leaves, the mall’s remaining anchors will be Costco, JCPenney and the AMC Sarasota 12 theater.