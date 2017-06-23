Over 50 kids got a close-up look at birds around the Suncoast at a field trip to Save Our Seabirds.

They are partnering with Sarasota County Parks and Recreation to make sure kids have fun educational experiences this summer. Kids learned tips to identify rescue and protect birds. And how to avoid injuring the birds, by not interacting with them in the wild.

“We’re trying to focus on creating the next generation of environmentalists,” David Pilston said. “To help get kids off the couch, back in touch with nature, get out, get fresh air, get exercise, get sensitivity to nature and all the benefits that that brings.”

Kids also got a special treat, a visit from Scully the Pelican! Official Mascot of the World Rowing Championships. Scully even got a chance to help give a snack to his pelican friends.