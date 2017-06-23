On Saturday, The North Port police will host a Pool Safety and Family Fun Day.

Swimming pools are great places for summer fun, but in the past five years, the North Port Police Department has responded to too many calls involving children.

According to the Herald Tribune, since 2014, one child has died and five others came close to drowning, according to the city, so North Port police and the YMCA are seeking to raise awareness of the availability of pool safety equipment, as well as some precautions parents and residents can take.

Parents will be able to learn about pool safety and participate in a free raffle and a giveaway of pool gates and other safety devices.

The event will be at 10 a.m. at the YMCA North Port pool at 5935 Greenwood Ave.