Sarasota County health officials have issued “No Swim” advisories for Service Club Park and the beach at the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier.

According to the Herald Tribune, high bacteria levels were found in water quality testing on Wednesday.

Venice city officials say the bacteria is likely due to natural sources.

Recent heavy rains in the area that wash accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from pet feces, birds, and wildlife into local waters are an important factor.

Local health officials emphasize that while beaches remain open, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim or engage in water recreation at Service Club Park and Venice Fishing Pier until the advisory is lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available later today.