New College of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will receive shares from the state performance funding in the upcoming budget year.

USFSM will receive funding through the University of South Florida system, which ranked second on the list, netting $13 million in new performance funding, for a total of $45.4 million in state funding.

New College of Florida qualified for the first time for state performance funding since the current model was put in place in the 2014-15 academic year, earning an additional $2.5 million.

According to the Herald Tribune, the annual list is based on 10 measurements of performance by each of the institutions, including a six-year graduation rate, salaries of recent graduates, retention of students and student costs.