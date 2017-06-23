The world’s largest, most elaborate display of Lego art will debut in downtown Tampa today.

According to WFLA, The exhibition is titled “The Art of the Brick” and will feature 100 incredible artworks made out of Lego bricks by award-winning artist Nathan Sawaya.

The collection features original sculptures, as well as re-imagined versions of iconic art masterpieces, made entirely from LEGO bricks.

Sawaya said he worked on famous artworks such as Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with these life-size sculptures through Sept. 4, and is free to the public.

You can visit the exhibit at 802 E Whiting St. in Tampa.