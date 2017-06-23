Jury selection in the high-profile case of Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis begins today.

Lewis is charged with culpable negligence stemming from the fatal shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton. During training exercise last August and scheduled to go on trial Monday.

According to the Herald Tribune, Lewis has sought to avoid the trial on the grounds that the statute was “unconstitutionally vague.”, but Lee County Judge Devin S. George denied the request and has ruled on five other motions since June 6.

The judge is expected to consider the defense’s request to reconsider the full definition of “culpable negligence” commonly provided in standard felony cases, as well as barring the Punta Gorda Police Department’s personnel file of Lewis, and state-provided emails that weren’t offered as evidence, prior to today’s jury selection.