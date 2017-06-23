SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The attraction is conducting “Selby Splashin’ Saturdays” for the public from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through July 15th.

Families can enjoy water-themed activities, a coy pond and several waterfalls, including one at the children’s rainforest garden, and the property offers scenic views of the Sarasota Bay front.

Mischa Kirby of Selby Gardens talks about the event.