NORTH PORT- Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4.

7 ½ years ago, Paul DeMello lost his 1 year old twins, Joshua and Christian drowned in a swimming pool in the backyard.

“I’ve never been hit so hard in my life, it brought me to my knees. I cried for 13 months straights every single day. Went to sleep crying woke up crying. I didn’t know that a human being could cry so much,” says DeMelllo.

They were eating and their mom went to the bathroom came back out and they went missing, he says.

In memory of his sons he created the ‘Just Against Children Drowning Foundation and works with other agencies to prevent childhood drowning.

“Its definitely a form of therapy for me. I mean you could either do something really good with this or you could do something really bad with this,” DeMello says.

Officer Joseph Fussell says it’s hard to describe the impact the loss of a child has on everyone involved.

“It’s the absolute most horrible thing that we see as first responders and we have to put all that aside and be completely focused, on point to give the best response and the best service to our community,” says Fussell

He says it doesn’t matter who you are. “Any kind of pool incident can happen to anyone, whether you are a really really good parent, or your on top of your children, you are always making sure of the safety mechanisms in place” says Fussell.

DeMello says be proactive when it comes to your child’s life.

“They should learn how to swim, they should learn how to float face up first, learn CPR and be ready,” he says.