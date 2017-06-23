SARASOTA – Buzz kill from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. They say French-Fries are really unhealthy!

Been through the drive–thru twice this week? I have some bad news. Those French-Fries may be killing you. “I’m not sure it comes as a huge surprise,” says Cardiologist Chippy Nalluri.

She says it’s no secret they’re unhealthy. So it’s no shock the 8 year study found eating fried potatoes two or more times a week increases our risk of early death.

“That may be related to the fact that you’re eating again a fatty food in combination with a carbohydrate,” says Nalluri.

She was surprised though by the criteria of the study. “The study was done in individuals with osteoarthritis, so are they at risk anyway of having an increased risk,” says Nalluri. The study followed 4440 people with the condition between the ages of 45 and 79.

“Also if you’re eating a lot of French-Fries what else are you also eating,” says Nalluri. “Other processed foods, are you also eating lots of starchy simple carbohydrates and sugars?”

All things we shouldn’t be eating on a daily basis. “Everything in moderation number one, but also try to incorporate more plant–based foods into your day to day diet,” says Nalluri.

It all comes down to portion control. “I think if you’re gonna eat your spuds, maybe bake it and have some sweet potato also,” suggests Nalluri.

Bottom line: it may be just another study that needs a larger follow–up.