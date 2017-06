A dead pilot whale was found washed ashore on a Sarasota beach early this morning.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Point of Rocks Beach around 3 a.m. after receiving reports about a 12-foot-long whale on the beach.

WFLA reports that crews with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium were called to help remove the sub-adult, pilot whale from the beach.

Marine biologists will likely try to determine what the whale died from.