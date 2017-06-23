SARASOTA- Early morning beachgoers got quite the surprise at Point of Rocks Beach in Siesta Key this morning, when they found a 12 foot Pilot Whale dead on the shore.

Getting the whale off the shore to find out how it died took a community effort.

It was a quiet morning on the water for Bill Hankins when he ran into Sarasota Police Sergeant Bruce King,

“He said he was going to be towing a whale off the beach,” Hankins said. “I thought he said a whaler, a Boston Whaler Boat and I didn’t see it, and he said no a whale, a pilot whale!”

Hankins has been fishing near Sarasota for more than 20 years, and says this is one of the strangest things he’s seen.

“The strangest thing I’d seen prior to seeing this,” Hankins said. “Is some dead fish during red tide and everything which is pretty upsetting, and this is kind of upsetting to, to see such a nice animal to have to die.”

Mote Marine Lab Staff Biologist Rebeccah Hazelkorn says it’s not entirely uncommon.

“It’s normal behavior for a sick animal,” Hazelkorn said. “These species are offshore deep diving species, but when they get sick they go into shallower and shallower waters to make it easier for themselves and to breathe. So, the behavior of them physically stranding on the beach is not uncommon.”

But Pilot Whales are rarely seen in our area, so Mote will be trying to determine cause of death and conducting other research.

“It’s in a pretty fresh state,” Hazelkorn said. “Which means that most of its organs are still going to be able to be sampled, so we’ll go through every single system, in the whale very systematically and repicably and we will sample as much as we can.”

Sgt. King says the whale wouldn’t have made it to Mote for research without Bill Hankins help.

“Bill came up because I was dumbfounded on how I was going to get into shore,” King said. “And he helped me, and escorted me all the way back in, so don’t let him be to modest.”

King says working with Hankins and Mote is a perfect example of community teamwork.

“Bill has never hesitated to help,” King said. “He works at Marina Jack, they’ve never hesitated to help with anything when I’ve asked him for assistance. They always go above and Beyond. And yes the definition of community policing and partnerships.”

At this time, it is still unclear why the whale died, or washed to shore.