The 2017-18 budget for the city of Venice is a bit clearer, but nothing is final yet.

According to the Herald Tribune Council members spent much of three days this week scrutinizing the city’s $133 million dollar budget, composed of a variety of enterprise funds – which raise revenues to pay for themselves, and a $25.4 million general fund.

Property taxes fund about $12.1 million of the general fund, and City Council members won’t make concrete determinations on whether they can further reduce a projected property tax rate of 3.35 mills until their June 29 meeting.

The current budget proposal already reflects a reduction in this year’s rate from 3.6 mills to 3.35 mills, or $3.35 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The council also cut some general fund spending Tuesday including ending the Venice Trolley, which had been budgeted at more than $70-thousand dollars.