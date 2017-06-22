Discussion of the 2017 draft of the Venice Comprehensive Plan resumes tomorrow morning.

City planners are set to discuss a series of questions raised by local land use attorneys at the June 12 hearing before the Venice City Council.

According to the Herald Tribune, most of the questions were raised by Dan Lobeck, who has actively opposed several aspects of the new plan, chief among them is the removal of development regulations from the current comprehensive plan.

Other concerns include restrictions placed on single-family homes in the mixed-use zone, as well as potential height limitations for commercial development in that category.

For roughly 20 months, city planners have been working on the 2017 draft of the comprehensive plan which is supposed to be a blueprint for the city, addressing traffic, housing, parks, land use and other development and quality of life issues.

That meeting is again tomorrow at 9 am.