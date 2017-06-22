The population of Sarasota and Manatee counties may not be as old as you think.

According to the Herald Tribune, Sarasota and Manatee Counties are not among the oldest in the United States but, like two-thirds of the nation’s counties, its median age keeps edging upward.

According to updated data just released by the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 2016, the median age reached 55 in Sarasota County and 47 in Manatee.

By comparison, the nation’s median age reached 37 – up from 35 since 2000.

As of 2016, Maine continued to have the highest median age followed by New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia

Although better known than those states as a retirement mecca, Florida ranked fifth with a median age of 42