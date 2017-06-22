The Sarasota Police Department recently regained its accreditation status.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino withdrew the police department from a nationally credentialed agency in 2014 , but they regained their accreditation status recently through the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement, in conjunction with the Florida Police Accreditation Coalition.

According to the Herald Tribune, the status, which requires a rigorous review process and ensures the agency is upholding the best standards for law enforcement, will remain in good standing for the next three years, according to a police department statement.

DiPino has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the agency’s updated status.