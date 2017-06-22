The Sarasota County Commission will not increase the property tax rate in its next budget,

but according to the Herald Tribune, the board agreed yesterday to seriously consider a new excise tax of up to 5 percent on electric, gas and water consumption by residents in the unincorporated parts of the county, and the staff has been directed to return next month with plans for how that new levy, called a public service tax, and some potential cuts could be used in tandem to balance not just this year’s budget, but potentially the next five.

The moves capped a two-day workshop on the details of the county’s overall $1 billion 2018 budget and planned $294 million general fund – the main budget funded by property taxes.