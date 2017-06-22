A Ringling Train Car scheduled for demolition caught fire Thursday afternoon.

At about 5 P.M., North River Fire rescue received a call that a train car was on its side and on fire.

Emergency Crews found a heavily involved fire when they arrived.

Captain Jeff Dirling says the train was being demolished and crews didn’t properly clean up when they were finished.

“Just the one car over there, actually, they had been working on demoing the car earlier, and apparently some leftover sparks caused the fire to take off.”

Dirling says the fire took longer to put out because it was difficult getting across the train tracks.

After the fire was contained there was still some smoke burning

Additional crews were called in to relieve firefighters working in the heat.