After weeks of rain, a flood warning has been issued in Sarasota County for the Myakka River.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warning last night for the Myakka River at Myakka River State Park.

According to the Bradenton herald, At 9 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS measured the stage at 6.9 feet, but the river is expected to rise above flood stage.

At 7 feet, the floods would impact trails, picnic areas and parking lots

The warning is in effect through this afternoon