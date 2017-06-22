Health officials are notifying people in the Hillsborough community after the Florida Department of Health confirmed one case of mumps and identified two probable cases of mumps.

According to WFLA, The three individuals are family members, one adult, and two children who have been in close contact with each other.

Local public health officials are working to limit potential exposure.

They are in the process of notifying individuals in the community who may have exposure risks.

Mumps is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the mumps virus and is spread by talking, coughing or sneezing as well as sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils. Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw it causes as a result of swollen salivary glands.

The department encourages all Floridians who have not been immunized to get vaccinated.