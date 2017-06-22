Sarasota teen Lukas James will be on the national stage tonight hoping to make the cut on “boy band”.

According to the Herald Tribune the new show follows aspiring singers as they compete to be part of a five-member boy band that receives a recording contract.

The Suncoast 15-year-old was inspired by teen online sensation Shawn Mendes, so about a year ago, he started uploading videos of him performing on YouTube and Instagram, where he has more than 54,000 followers.

A casting producer for “Boy Band” saw him online as well and reached out to him through email.

James, who went to Sarasota High School before transferring to online school, has released two singles, called “Don’t Say” and “Speechless,”

, and again “Boy Band,” is on at 8pm tonight

We wish him nothing but the best of luck!