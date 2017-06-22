Mr. Sparky

BRADENTON- Goodwill Manasota opened its latest location, the Manatee Book & Art Store (5512 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton).

The store inventory is made up of donations of unwanted items from the community, including thousands of books and a large selection of art for sale.

The location was formerly a traditional Goodwill retail store with apparel, home goods, sporting goods, and miscellaneous items.

Since the new location that opened on Cortez Road in April, Goodwill saw an opportunity to more closely engage our arts-loving community by re-purposing the location into an arts bookstore.

The new store looks like a bookstore and arts center with 5,800 square feet and home to more than 20,000 books.

