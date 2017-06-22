Officials want to add lifeguards to Manatee county beaches.

Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman says there have been “some serious rip currents” in the past 30 days.

In that month, Westerman said they’ve performed 30 water rescues.

Twenty-four rescues have been rip current rescues

According to the Bradenton herald every year, U.S. lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Westerman said they want to add six lifeguards to their staff, which would expand guarded beach coverage toward Cortez Beach and offset the rest of their existing coverage.

, but that may not come until fiscal year 2019, and is pending approval.