BRADENTON – A child is dead after being shot in what detectives believe was an accidental shooting.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, A 911 call went out shortly after 1 P.M. Thursday, June 22nd, about a shooting in the 300 Block of 12th Avenue West in Bradenton. Officers found a juvenile shot and began life-saving efforts.

The victim, who was a child, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and later died.

Detectives are interviewing family members and witnesses to confirm what appears to be an accidental shooting. Authorities say the victim and shooter are both juvenile siblings.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department.