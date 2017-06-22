SARASOTA- All Faiths Food Bank has kicked off their campaign against summer hunger.

CEO of All Faith Food Bank Sandra Frank is astounded this is happening.

“It is sort of perplexing that we have this crisis here in Sarasota County because we are an affluent, absolutely beautiful county,” says Frank.

Hunger doesn’t take a vacation and All Faiths Food Bank is making it their mission to end this tragedy.

“The issue is that during the school year at least 21 thousand kids are receiving lunch and breakfast through the school system that’s over 52% of students in the schools,” says Frank.

She says when children are out of school its not all fun and games.

“ In the summer what happens, so the school year ends and hunger begins for those children and that really was the eminence behind campaign against summer hunger,” says Frank.

Some children remain invisible

“So yes even though we have 21,000 kids who are in the school system. They have younger brothers and sisters who are not registered in school or enrolled in schools who are under the radar. There could be as many as 40,000 children who are at risk during the summer,” says Frank.

Frank says its the whole community coming together that makes this possible.

‘We will probably have 170 different partners this year helping us feed kids all throughout the community. It amazing you talk about a community coming together. They believe in this campaign against summer hunger,” says Frank.