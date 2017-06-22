MANATEE — A Manatee County Animal Services employee is charged with animal cruelty, after he left a dog locked in a county vehicle all night.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report: Deputies arrested 35 year old Fredrick Allen Browning, and charged him with one count of animal cruelty.

On Saturday Browning arrived at the Animal Services Office in Palmetto, and unloaded two deceased dogs he collected late that afternoon, but he left a third dog inside the van.

It was discovered dead the next day by another employee, due to heat stroke.

Browning tells investigators he got into a rush and forgot to remove the animal he turned himself in today at the Manatee County Jail.