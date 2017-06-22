SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial Hospital is hoping to help Alzheimer’s patients and families deal with the diagnosis through a free program in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association Program.

It’s called base: Beginning Alzheimer’s Support and Education. “It’s typically for early stage individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease or diagnoses of mild cognitive impairment,” says Erin Killian, Program Specialist for the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Killian says it’s a rigorous 9 week program for patients and their caregivers. The main focus is education. “An overview of dementia, relaxation techniques, clinical trials, research, creativity and cognition is one of the last things we wrap up with,” she says.

The program provides coping strategies to help improve a patient’s quality of life, and prepare them and their families for what’s ahead. “We can’t change this disease process that we’ve been diagnosed with, but we can give them strategies and abilities to live a little bit better,” says Killian.

Geriatrics Advanced Practitioner, Karen Reynolds says an important part of the course is nutrition. “Nutrition is a fore-front foundation,” she says. “Making sure that they’re eating right, taking in enough fluids, especially in these hot summer months.”

The diet they follow is a healthy lifestyle for anyone at any age, the Mediterranean Diet. “So that’s one that includes physical activity as kind of the foundation, making sure you’re active, you’re social, lots of fruits and vegetables, unsaturated fats,” says Reynolds.

With a passion for older adults, Reynolds says working with them daily and seeing her impact is rewarding. “This is really a generation that provided so much for all of us that I want to give back to them too as well,” she says.

The next course begins in September. For more information you can visit their website.