ANNA MARIA- Sea turtle nesting season is underway.

That means don’t touch, use flash photography or disturb the nests otherwise you could be charged with a fine and even face criminal charges.

Director of Anna Maria Turtle Watch, Suzi Fox says marking nests or carving around them disrupts the evidence they need to study the endangered species.

Even messing with the tracks is violating state law, federal and local law.

Unlike a petting zoo, the wild animals spook easily and will head back into the ocean without laying eggs.

1 on 1000 turtles will survive to adulthood.

According to Fox, the turtle patrol is tracking about 240 nests so far and nesting season ends on Oct 31.

