Just because school is over, doesn’t mean kids need to stop learning or that learning can’t be fun.

Hundreds of kids visiting the South Florida Museum got to see one of their favorite exhibits.

“I got to see Snooty!” 7-year-old Elyse said.

Manatee and Sarasota Students got to see Snooty thanks to free admission at the South Florida Museum for Summer Learning Day.

“It’s really the job of informal education institutions around any community to make sure that we offer opportunities for kids to learn all year round not just during the school months.”

Museum Communications Manager Jessica Schubick says the museum is one fun way to prevent summer learning loss.

“Make sure they’re reading, engaging with their community, looking at exhibits, figuring out how things work, and still learning throughout the year,” Schubick said. “So, that they don’t slide back in the summer months and learn that progress they made during the school year.”

There is even a new interactive sports exhibit for kids here this summer.

“They can kind of compete against their friends, as well as just against themselves, and see how they stack up in some of these physical feats and also see how your body works to do those things.”

And this might not be the last free day kids get at the museum this summer.

“For every 5 hours of reading they do this summer,” Schubick said. “They can come back to the museum for another free day with a chaperone, so that just encourages kids to keep reading and keep coming back to places like the museum throughout the summer.”

And kids already have some books in mind.

“Well I’ve been reading Harry Potter,” 11-year-old Mario said.

“I got to read a book that said the Night at the Museum!” Elyse said.

So they can come back and see their favorite Manatee,

“Why is Snooty your favorite… Because he’s very adorable!” Elyse said.

“I like seeing them eat, it’s so cute, and also I got to film them because I’m going to be putting it on my Youtube channel.” Mario said.

And if you couldn’t make it to the South Florida Museum today, they will have logs there for parents to pick up this week.