SARASOTA – Thousands of people are getting ready for this weekend’s St. Petersburg Pride Parade, but some Baby Boomers are concerned with a lack of interest and understanding in Millennials and Generation Z.

“The generation a step right before us did all the leg work, they did all the work that they needed to do to make it so that our generation right now can enjoy being alive,” says William Williams. He plans on marching in the 2017 St. Pete Pride Parade to show he’s no different than anyone else, but Williams knows it’s a right many people his age take for granted.

“For the younger generation it’s just sort of like a party, instead of a place to go and get a sense of belonging,” says Valerie Fisher, President of Prism Youth Initiative in Manatee County.

She is marching to celebrate progress and acceptance, but fears her hard-fought rights 25 years ago may be forgotten. “In the early years when I first started attending prides that was one of the only places you could go and be who you are,” she recalls.

Today, being yourself is more accepted. Clark West, a board member at Community AIDS Network says that wasn’t always the case. “Those of us who are my age in my 60’s and a lot of the stuff we’ve gone through, today you don’t really have a lot of that,” he says. “I do believe there are some young people who take it for granted.”

“A lot of them don’t have a concept of what Stonewall was,” says Fisher. The turning point for the LGBT community in 1969, when they fought back against police raids, paving the way for today’s generation.

“I think it’s important for us to continue to not be terrorized, to continue to show up and to speak out and to show the world that we’re just like you,” says West.

It’s a message Williams understands. “I feel that it’s important to be that, just to support so people can know that we’re still here and that we’re not forgotten in the dust,” he says.

Lesbian, gay, trans, even straight. The St. Pete Pride Parade is a celebration for everyone. “It’s not only about like you’re preference, it’s about being human,” says Williams.

“Suiting up and showing up is huge, it’s really important,” stresses West.

Williams and his friends plan to do just that. “To show them that we’re thankful we have to continue,” he says. “We have to continue going to pride events, we have to continue showing the communities, all the communities around us that we’re still here and that we still matter, no matter what our sexuality is or what kind of person we are.”

The St. Pete Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 24th from 2-10 p.m. at the downtown waterfront. For more information visit their website.