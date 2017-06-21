The site and development plan for the new Venice Public Library has been approved by the Venice Planning Commission.

The original library was closed because of persistent mold issues in January 2016.

The new library, covering roughly 24,000 square feet of space features an expansive northern glass wall to create soft natural light in the main reading room, and a redesigned vehicle entrance that could improve traffic flow on the Venice Cultural Campus.

ACCORDING TO THE HERALD TRIBUNE. The only stipulation was that four more disabled person parking spaces be added to the plan.

County officials hope to put the project out for bid this summer and start construction this fall, in line with opening the library in the fall of 2018.