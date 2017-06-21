New College of Florida will begin recruiting 15 faculty members in the coming year as part of a 3 year hiring plan.

The hiring plan will add 40 professors and pave the way for the school’s transformation through a dramatic expansion.

The state budget signed by Gov. Scott this month includes $5.4 million for the first phase of a growth plan unanimously approved by the State University System Board of Governors in November 2016 and endorsed by approval of the Florida Legislature in May.

The Herald Tribune says, The 40 additional professors will bring the college’s total full-time faculty to 120 by 2020-21, New College noted, facilitating the gradual expansion of its enrollment to an expected 900 students by 2018-19 and 1,200 by 2022-23.

Both enrollment and faculty would grow by 50 percent over that time.