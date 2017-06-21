MANATEE- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new helicopter.

Manatee County Commissioners approved funding for the sheriff’s office to purchase a new helicopter.

The estimated cost is 4.9 million dollars.

They are currently in a bid process to find a helicopter that fits their needs now.

Manatee County Spokesperson Dave Bristow says it was time for a new one.

“The one we have is just getting up there in age and when that happens the maintenance becomes very very high. So it’s just time, just like when we replace our patrol vehicles, it’s time to replace this helicopter,” Bristow.

The chopper is a crime fighter and equipped with Forward Looking Infra Red camera, it can save lives assisting in search and rescue.

That’s when it’s in the air.

“The helicopter is on the ground quite a bit and we need it up in the air”, says Bristow.

Bristow says they will replace their oldest helicopter with the new one and keep one as back up.

“They are very effective in crime fighting and agencies’ our size it’s really something that you have to have.”

Bristow says they are hoping to have the helicopter up in the air by early next year.