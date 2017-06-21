Five years of litigation is over.

To avoid paying possibly $3.5 million to $4 million in damages, the Manatee County Commission accepted its attorneys’ advice Tuesday to settle five years of litigation with the developer of the Tara community.

According to the herald tribune in a 4-2 vote, Commissioners accepted a settlement offer with the developer over a prolonged land-use dispute.

The lawsuit involves the commission’s denial of commercial zoning at the southwest corner of State Road 70 and Tara Boulevard, at the entrance to the golf course community.

The settlement calls for the county to reverse that decision.