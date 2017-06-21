SARASOTA – Four-year old Isaac Weintraub used to watch his brother punch and kick.

Back then it was just a variety of movement for young Isaac but little did he know it would one day land him the first ever college scholarship for taekwondo.

“For a year, I absolutely held him back. I really wanted his passion to get strong enough. So, when I did open the doors it would catch fire,” Isaac’s father, Richard Weintraub, says.

“I’m very competitive. So one of the main things, with him being older, he was always better. For me to get to his level and try to compete with him a lot was a really big driving point for me,” Isaac Weintraub says.

Richard is a level two Olympic instructor and spent the better part of 10 years coaching him.

A father son bond unlike any other.

“You don’t ever push a child, you pull. There’s a fine line between pulling and pushing. You have to be able to know which is which and when to do it,” Richard says.

“He used to be my coach for a long time. So it wasn’t so much competing in front of him but competing with him. Where he was in that chair leading me through match by match and we were exceeding together. It brought us close together,” Isaac says.

He would go on to win gold medals across the world in places like Korea and Bolivia, just to name a few.

But what he received after winning the United States National Championship is groundbreaking.

“I got a scholarship for taekwondo. It’s the first in the country,” Isaac says.

He just finished his freshman year at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he is 1 of 4 student–athletes ever to receive a scholarship for taekwondo.

And their goal is simple.

“It’s to make taekwondo an NCAA sport, like a Division–I sport. So it’s as big as basketball, it’s as big as football and have all college teams come together and compete,” Isaac says.

He gets closer and closer to his dream.

Whether it’s with his Olympic coach at school or practicing on the beach with dad.

Still no signs of stopping.

“It’s all about you. You write your own story. Don’t let them dictate where you’re going to go,” Isaac says.

“I think he’s appreciated the fact that he’s worked incredibly hard to get to this point. Now he’s saying, if I keep doing what I’m doing, I really believe that it’s golden,” Richard says.

A possible golden opportunity it could be come 2020.

“Just the Olympics winning that. Representing America on the ultimate stage. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” Isaac says.