SARASOTA – Four-year old Isaac Weintraub used to watch his brother punch and kick.

Back then it was just a variety of movement for young Isaac but little did he know it would one day land him the first ever college scholarship for taekwondo.

“For a year, I absolutely held him back. I really wanted his passion to get strong enough. So, when I did open the doors it would catch fire,” Isaac’s father, Richard Weintraub, says.

“I’m very competitive. So one of the main things, with him being older, he was always better. For me to get to his level and try to compete with him a lot was a really big driving point for me,” Isaac Weintraub says.

Richard is a level two Olympic instructor and spent the better part of 10 years coaching him.

A father son bond unlike any other.

“You don’t ever push a child, you pull. There’s a fine line between pulling and pushing. You have to be able to know which is which and when to do it,” Richard says.

“He used to be my coach for a long time. So it wasn’t so much competing in front of him but competing with him. Where he was in that chair leading me through match by match and we were exceeding together. It brought us close together,” Isaac says.

He would go on to win gold medals across the world in places like Korea and Bolivia, just to name a few.

But what he received after winning the United States National Championship is groundbreaking.

“I got a scholarship for taekwondo. It’s the first in the country,” Isaac says.

He just finished his freshman year at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he is 1 of 4 student–athletes ever to receive a scholarship for taekwondo.

And their goal is simple.

“It’s to make taekwondo an NCAA sport, like a Division–I sport. So it’s as big as basketball, it’s as big as football and have all college teams come together and compete,” Isaac says.

He gets closer and closer to his dream.

Whether it’s with his Olympic coach at school or practicing on the beach with dad.

Still no signs of stopping.

“It’s all about you. You write your own story. Don’t let them dictate where you’re going to go,” Isaac says.

“I think he’s appreciated the fact that he’s worked incredibly hard to get to this point. Now he’s saying, if I keep doing what I’m doing, I really believe that it’s golden,” Richard says.

A possible golden opportunity it could be come 2020.

“Just the Olympics winning that. Representing America on the ultimate stage. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” Isaac says.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota School Board Clashes Over Spending
Next articlePride Month – How different generations have a different perspective
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.