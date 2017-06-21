MANATEE — An 81 year old Bradenton man is dead after driving into oncoming traffic on State Road 64 Tuesday night in Manatee County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report:

Victor Schneider was driving a KIA Optima southbound on rye road, at the intersection of State Road 64 just before 6 pm a Bradenton woman in a Jeep was driving westbound on State Road 64, when Schneider made a right turn into the intersection.

She crashed into his car, sending it into another vehicle Schneider was taken to Tampa General, where he later died the other two drivers had minor injuries the crash remains under investigation.

Construction of a roundabout at Rye Road and State Road 64 is scheduled to begin this later this year FDOT believes this will make the intersection safer.