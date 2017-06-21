SARASOTA — The Suncoast’s own daredevil clown Bello Nock wowed the crowd on America’s Got Talent. Bello was on the episode that aired last night he told judges he wanted to change how people think about clowns.

He climbed what appeared to be a very large light pole, and did some stunts that left the crowd amazed for the most part the judges loved it, but Simon was a tough sell, and Mel B was on the fence.

At first Simon said no to the Sarasota star, but when nock asked him if he would like to see him shoot out of a cannon over a helicopter.

Simon changed his mind and with that, Bello got 4 yes’s and moves on to the next round.