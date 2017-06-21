The South Florida Museum is also looking for someone to help represent the most recognizable manatee on the Suncoast, out of the water.

They are currently holding Open auditions for Snooty the Mascot. The Mascot will make his debut at Snooty’s Birthday Celebration next month.

You can audition on social media by using #SnootyCastingCall.

Museum communications manager Jessica Schubick says it takes a special person to represent the famous Manatee.

“One of the main things that Snooty has is personality,” Schubick said. “So we need our mascot to have a big personality just like Snooty, they need to be a little hammy, show off for the cameras, show off for the public, engage with kids and families, and of course just be really happy and friendly just like snooty is.”

You can also audition by sending a 30 second video or 500 word essay to snootycastingcall@SouthFloridaMuseum.Org. Applicants must be 18 years old in order to volunteer at the museum’s educational events around the community. Full details can be found with the South Florida Museum.