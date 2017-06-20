VENICE– With no musical director, some personnel decisions at the Venice symphony have left some musicians bewildered. According to the Herald-Tribune, at least five of the orchestra’s musicians have been let go, five others have resigned and many more have been left in limbo, having yet to receive either an offer for the upcoming season or a confirmation of termination. Many longtime players have expressed their dismay at what they believe to be the disrespectful treatment of the musicians and the unprofessional process by which the decisions are being made. Meanwhile, according to the paper, a tight-lipped executive director and board of directors are saying little about the reasons for the changes, or who is making them.