NORTH PORT- The city of North Port is preparing residents to be storm spotters.

“Florida is the lighting capital of the United States simply because we are a peninsula we’re surrounded by water,” says SNN’s Chief Meteorologist Justin Mosely.

He says we are at enhanced risk for thunderstorm activity because of our location.

“We also have a hot spot which is the Tampa bay area that includes us here on the Suncoast that’s just increase lighting activity simply because we have extra water to work with,” says Mosely.

The National Weather Service and North Port Emergency Management is conducting a class on how to recognize and describe severe local storms . Emergency Manager Richard Berman says anyone who has a responsibility for protecting others is encouraged to attend.

“The spotter training program is designed to inform citizens about weather patterns, what to recognize for severe weather and how to report it to the national weather service” says Berman.

The “SKYWARN” program has 290,000 trained severe weather spotters and Berman says residents will learn the fundamentals of storm structure and how to report information.

“It’s watching the sky for different cloud patterns , if there are thunderstorms and lighting activity in the area, If they encounter heavy rains or street flooding,” says Berman.

As we approach the summer storm season there’s no better time to start preparing.

“ And we are subject to severe weather , whether it be thunderstorms, lighting , tornadoes or even a tropical storm.”

The Storm Spotter straining program will be June 28th at 10 am at the north port City Hall.