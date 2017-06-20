SARASOTA– City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to support two sustainability initiatives. The decision sets a community-wide goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045 and joining a list of municipalities opting to abide by the Paris climate accord after President Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the agreement.

The Herald-Tribune says, with the vote, Sarasota became the third city in Florida, after St. Petersburg and Orlando, to embrace the Sierra Club’s National “ready for 100” campaign. Locally, the clean energy effort was spearheaded by the Sarasota climate justice coalition, whose petition received more than 2,000 signatures in favor of the initiative.

The resolution set an additional target of transitioning municipal operations to 100 percent clean energy by 2030.