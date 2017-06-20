City leaders are offering a series of projects, requests and do-overs to Sarasota County in an attempt to settle the two governments’ latest fight. But, the offers include several things the city and county have previously fought over, including the county’s former funding for the Robert l. Taylor community complex and changes to the Newtown redevelopment agency.

According to the Herald Tribune, city leaders will refine and present the settlement offer in the coming days and present it to Sarasota County leaders. The negotiations are the latest attempt to end the yearlong fight over a disputed $5 million final payment to the two governments’ downtown redevelopment agency. Once the city’s suggestions are submitted to the county, the county commission is expected to review the list before it recesses for a month in July and return a counteroffer.