SARASOTA– The circus is far from dead and some local performers are ready to prove that in our nation’s capital. The circus arts conservatory and its versatile sailor circus students will stage their final dress rehearsal before joining the Smithsonian Center’s Folk-life and Cultural Heritage Festival in Washington D.C. from June 29-July 4 and July 6-9.

The Herald-Tribune says a dozen or so acts from jugglers and stilt-walkers to trapeze and slack-lining will showcase their skills beginning at 7 p.m. tonight at the arena on Bahia Vista Street. The Smithsonian exhibition, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its heritage festival, intends to promote what it calls “a revival of interest and creativity in circus arts.” Formerly the only circus school in the country, Sailor Circus is now one among hundreds of student academies in the U.S., and circus arts programs can now be found all 50 states.