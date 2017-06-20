SARASOTA —- New video released tonight shows the two cars involved in a shooting yesterday afternoon.

The video shows a newer model Gold Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows and a newer model while Toyota Camry with tinted windows driving eastbound on 32nd Street East.

The vehicles were shooting at each other as they crossed North Washington Boulevard into a parking lot. No one was injured, but there was property damage caused by the bullets.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.