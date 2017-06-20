BRADENTON — A Bradenton Landlord is in jail tonight, charged with raping his tenant.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Richard Botek was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Botek barged into the 26 year old woman’s room on Saturday and dragged her into his bedroom where he assaulted her.

The 26 year old victim recorded the battery on her phone and tuned it over to detectives, Botek is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.