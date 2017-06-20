The eventual Desoto Bridge replacement may also include a traffic pattern change. Transportation planners may consider adding an elevated portion to expedite traffic that is just passing through and not headed into the urban cores of Bradenton or palmetto.

On Monday, the Florida department of transportation staff and the board of the Sarasota-Manatee metropolitan planning organization discussed that and other options for relieving traffic congestion between Bradenton’s and palmetto’s downtowns.

That congestion can be especially evident on the Desoto Bridge and the Green Bridge. FDOT will discuss potential options for relieving traffic congestion in the Bradenton-Palmetto area with the manatee county commission today at 1:30 p.m. in commission chambers.